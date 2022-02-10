Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 15529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.