Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,546.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,546 ($47.95) and last traded at GBX 3,548 ($47.98), with a volume of 11048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,666 ($49.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.62) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($74.84).

Get Genus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,441.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($60.80) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($60,797.84).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.