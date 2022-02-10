loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3283954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Specifically, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $1,028,250.

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.