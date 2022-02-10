Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.95

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $83.77, with a volume of 1654563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

