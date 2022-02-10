Mizuho Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $195.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $120.87 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

