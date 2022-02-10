The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.94) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.37) to GBX 5,540 ($74.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($55.71) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.97) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.23) to GBX 4,550 ($61.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,944.50 ($66.86).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,179 ($56.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,532.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,561.08. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,993 ($54.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($70.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

