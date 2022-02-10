Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,529.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,550.49. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99). The firm has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($36.24) per share, with a total value of £3,912.80 ($5,291.14). Insiders have acquired a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 in the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

