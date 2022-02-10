Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $154.00.

CLX opened at $142.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.35. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

