Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.38) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 522 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 508.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 295 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.64).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

