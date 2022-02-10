$91.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.13 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,002,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1,274.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 255,821 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

