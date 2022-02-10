CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Financial Contrast

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarLotz and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84% Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Kaixin Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 1.91 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -1.29 Kaixin Auto $33.16 million 4.50 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

CarLotz has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CarLotz and Kaixin Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarLotz currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.63%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Summary

CarLotz beats Kaixin Auto on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

