$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

