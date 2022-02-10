Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.91 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

