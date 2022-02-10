Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 621,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $3,717,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

