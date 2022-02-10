Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.79.

GBNH opened at $3.65 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

