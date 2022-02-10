Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.79.
GBNH opened at $3.65 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
