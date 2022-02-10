Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

