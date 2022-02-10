Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GVA opened at $36.40 on Monday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after buying an additional 370,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $40,734,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

