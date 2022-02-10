StockNews.com Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $13.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.68 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

