StockNews.com Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

SKYW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SkyWest by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.