StockNews.com Downgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
SKYW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.
SKYW opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.85.
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
