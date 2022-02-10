Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.86) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.90) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.88).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 636 ($8.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 816.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 836.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 612.60 ($8.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,066 ($14.42).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

