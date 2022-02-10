Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

OPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,800.

About Opsens (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.