JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $510.26

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.26 ($6.90) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.69). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.75), with a volume of 179,129 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 517.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 107.92 and a quick ratio of 107.92.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)
