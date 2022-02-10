RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,653.40

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,653.40 ($35.88) and traded as low as GBX 2,600 ($35.16). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,620 ($35.43), with a volume of 160,256 shares.

The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,653.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,630.55.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

