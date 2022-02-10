Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.77. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 875,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

