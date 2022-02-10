UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.89

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and traded as low as $99.91. UCB shares last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 223 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCBJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Get UCB alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.