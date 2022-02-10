Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

