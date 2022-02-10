Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($2.02).

SNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.85) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 150 ($2.03) on Thursday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £629.13 million and a P/E ratio of -21.13.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

