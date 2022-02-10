Head-To-Head Comparison: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75% Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adtalem Global Education and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.19%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Vitru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.11 $76.91 million ($0.07) -352.86 Vitru $100.80 million 3.43 $10.11 million $0.28 52.50

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Vitru on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

