WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $62.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

