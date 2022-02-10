Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Sell

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from retail advertisers. The company is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. It also faces competition from smaller companies that offer users engaging content and commerce opportunities through similar services.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pinterest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Pinterest by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

