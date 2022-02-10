Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $141.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.58.

RY opened at $115.58 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

