Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $344.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.72.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $307.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 615.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.