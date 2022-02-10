Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

