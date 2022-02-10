Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

