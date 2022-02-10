Head-To-Head Survey: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) versus Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amdocs alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Grow Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.45 $688.37 million $4.09 19.56 Grow Capital $2.37 million 1.96 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.13% 15.64% 8.66% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amdocs beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.