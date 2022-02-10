Barclays Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $342.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $360.00 to $342.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $320.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.65. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock worth $703,984,977. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

