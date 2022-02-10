Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

