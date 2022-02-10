Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,791 shares of company stock worth $8,239,218. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,874,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

