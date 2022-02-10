SVB Leerink Comments on Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

