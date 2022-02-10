Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

