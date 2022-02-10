FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

EIX opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.