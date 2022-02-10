$146.11 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $146.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $146.50 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rapid7 from $157.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.