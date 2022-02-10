B. Riley Comments on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IHRT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

