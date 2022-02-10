Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

HIG opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

