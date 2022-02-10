Truist Financial Weighs in on GDS Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in GDS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 797,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

