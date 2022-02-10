The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.94. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.35. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

