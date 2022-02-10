StockNews.com Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sell

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

CAE stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

