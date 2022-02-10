Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.