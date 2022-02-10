Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $277.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.86. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,126,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $4,007,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 590,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.