Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

ASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

ASR stock opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $164.11 and a fifty-two week high of $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.