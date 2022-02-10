Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

ASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

ASR stock opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $164.11 and a fifty-two week high of $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

